Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.35

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $15.41. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 203,414 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

