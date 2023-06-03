Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,505 shares of company stock worth $9,484,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

