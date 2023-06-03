Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SOPH opened at $4.43 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

