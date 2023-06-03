Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $43,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

