Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

