Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $27,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

