Comparing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 29.48% 12.67% 1.53% Union Bankshares 23.32% 23.24% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.16 $64.33 million $3.17 3.70 Union Bankshares $52.94 million 1.86 $12.61 million $2.92 7.49

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RBB Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.13%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. RBB Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

