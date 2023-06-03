Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Conn’s Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.45 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 86.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Conn’s

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

