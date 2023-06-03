Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Conn’s Stock Performance
Conn’s stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Conn’s
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.