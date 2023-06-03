Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Conn’s stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Conn’s by 86.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

