Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -481.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.43 and its 200-day moving average is $229.76.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

