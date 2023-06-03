Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $120,350.60 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.