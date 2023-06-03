Contrasting Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $3.99 million 2.63 -$28.26 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 1.28 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Freightos has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.00% -52.07% Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Singularity Future Technology and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 446.88%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

Freightos beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

(Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services. The company was founded by Lei Cao on April 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Freightos

(Get Rating)

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.