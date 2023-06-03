Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.66-12.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.512-3.569 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $356.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.93. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.18.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.