Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.66-12.96 EPS.

COO stock traded down $17.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.47. 701,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.30 and its 200-day moving average is $348.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $571,864,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

