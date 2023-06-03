Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.66-12.96 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $17.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

