Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.