Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 8%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 845,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,259,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

