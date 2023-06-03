Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $60.67 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.61 or 0.00039034 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.68 billion and $60.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.