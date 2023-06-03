Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.91

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.91 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 52.97 ($0.65). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 50.80 ($0.63), with a volume of 309,913 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £142.49 million, a P/E ratio of 568.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

