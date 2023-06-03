CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

CPSH stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.71. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

