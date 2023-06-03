CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
CPSH stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.71. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.