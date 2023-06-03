Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,445,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,511,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,729,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

