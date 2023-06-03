Credit Suisse AG Acquires 106,171 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $117,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,077,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $31.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

