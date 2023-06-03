Credit Suisse AG Buys 42,091 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of AmerisourceBergen worth $82,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $174.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

