Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.87% of 10x Genomics worth $77,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,655 shares of company stock worth $2,323,824. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

