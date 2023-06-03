Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.58% of Teledyne Technologies worth $108,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 211,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

TDY stock opened at $397.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.