Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

NOC opened at $443.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.