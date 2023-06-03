Credit Suisse AG Has $112.95 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Bank of Montreal worth $112,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

