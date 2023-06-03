Credit Suisse AG Has $90.26 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 385,330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.55% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $90,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

