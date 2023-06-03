Credit Suisse AG Has $93.76 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $93,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.