Credit Suisse AG Has $98.08 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.61% of First Solar worth $98,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

