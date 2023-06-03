Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $77,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

