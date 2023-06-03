Credit Suisse AG Sells 163,555 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,555 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $81,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $309.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.28. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $314.36.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $4,436,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.