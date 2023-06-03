Credit Suisse AG Sells 175,825 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $104,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,992 shares of company stock valued at $64,722,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 1.5 %

MRNA opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.