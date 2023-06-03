Credit Suisse AG Sells 998,203 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 998,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $81,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 176,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.52.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.2 %

F opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

