Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $16.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

