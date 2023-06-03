Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 4,105,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,265. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $55,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 585,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,895.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.