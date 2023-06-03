Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $3.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

