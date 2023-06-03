CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,665 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $46,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.