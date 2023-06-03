CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.