CV SHOTS Trading Down 32.9% This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $2.39 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00160162 USD and is down -35.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

