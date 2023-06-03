CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.20.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.