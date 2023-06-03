Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.