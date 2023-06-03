Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
