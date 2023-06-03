CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 3.3%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,075,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,580,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
CytoDyn Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About CytoDyn
CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.
