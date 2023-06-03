D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 5.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $44,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $7,138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.02. 2,361,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,186. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

