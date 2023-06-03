DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004118 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $186.96 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

