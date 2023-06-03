Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 310,009 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,009 shares during the period. Khosla Ventures Acquisition accounts for 1.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,040 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 6,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

