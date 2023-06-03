Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 1,906.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV comprises about 1.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.97% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $144,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

NSTD remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Friday. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.