Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.30 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 19,996,700.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,967 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JBLU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,624,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

