Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of Goal Acquisitions worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 42.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 276,552 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $6,051,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUCK remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

