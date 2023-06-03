Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 111,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 1,602.4% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 113,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 274,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,524. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

